Charlotte-based companies Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) are partnering to increase access to exam gloves. The five-year partnership is expected to produce at least 750 million nitrile exam gloves within its first year. Company leaders are targeting June 2022 to be fully operational. Operations will then grow to scale over the following months, said Colin Bain, president of direct sourcing at Premier. More than 80 of Premier's member systems have committed to buy the gloves. S2S Global, a Premier subsidiary, will also help distribute the supplies.