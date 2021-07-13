Cancel
Mj Rodriguez Made History as the First Trans Star to Earn a Lead Acting Emmy Nom

By Hedy Phillips
HelloGiggles
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Emmy nominations were announced on July 13th, Mj Rodriguez heard her name called for her role in Pose. But what's perhaps even better than getting that nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series is knowing she's the first transgender star to do so. Rodriguez nabbed the...

