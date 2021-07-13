EVA-8 Weapon Nerf is Being Discussed for Apex Legends

With Apex Legends available on every platform under the sun, does Respawn Entertainment plan on implementing mass-level cross-progression for its player base?. Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Origin—with plans to potentially debut on mobile after a series of beta tests earlier this April. It seems as though there isn't a single platform left untouched by Apex, making it the "TESV: Skyrim of battle royale shooters" in releases. Players can main Bangalore on PC and switch to Valkyrie on the PS5 without so much as batting an eye.