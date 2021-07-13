Austin's airport announces extensive improvement program

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is launching what it calls "the most extensive improvement program in its history," While air travel fell to record lows during the COVID-19 pandemic, and passenger traffic was down over 62% at AUS for the 2020 calendar year, airport officials say summer 2021 air travel activity at the airport is on track to match or surpass 2019 air travel activity. That prompted airport officials to take a second look at the 2040 Master Plan in order to ensure any expansion effort would meet the airport's recovery profile.