The Best Beer Spot in Every State

TR Robertson –This is the first in a series of articles highlighting various aspects and characteristics of each state in the United States. Each article will go through the officially selected or most popular choice of each of the topics. Beginning with this article, covering the most popular food from each state, the series will cover the signature drink or beverages, desserts, seashells, reptiles, birds, mammals, dogs and cats, flowers and trees, insects and butterflies, dinosaurs, and state minerals, rocks, stones and gemstones. Most every state has passed legislation designating specific items as the “Official” item while other states have either not designated specific items on the list or they have listed “unofficial” items to fit whatever category mentioned previously. Read through the lists as they appear, find the state of your birth or find states you have visited and add to your “must-see or try” lists some of the items mentioned.