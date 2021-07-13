Report: Gaming Increase Here To Stay

Stay-at-home orders during the COVID pandemic appear to have altered consumer behavior for years to come when it comes to video gaming. As part of the annual report released Tuesday by the trade group Entertainment Software Association (ESA), it estimates that there are now a total 226.6 million video game players in the U.S. of all ages, up 6% on last year and 30% on 2019. That means around 69% of the population engages in video games.