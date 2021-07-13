Illini center Kofi Cockburn, who is in the transfer portal, will make decision Friday
Kofi Cockburn is ready to make a decision. What will that decision mean for Illinois? The Illini only have a few more days before they find out. Cockburn, who has starred at Illinois over the last two seasons, withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft on July 6 but remains in the NCAA transfer portal. The 7-foot center announced Tuesday via Twitter that he'll be choosing a college Friday at an unspecified time.qctimes.com
Comments / 0