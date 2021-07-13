Lake Hope receives park renovation funding

The Ohio State Controlling Board announced Monday that it has approved the release of funding for several initiatives in Southeast Ohio, a press release said. Lake Hope State Park will receive $2.44 million out of $7.3 million split between two other state parks. These funds will be used to renovate 25 cabins across the park. Renovations include plumbing fixtures, HVAC equipment, insulation, flooring, electrical, and structural and building exterior work as needed, according to the release.