MSU Extension accepting applications for Reimagining Rural virtual gathering

Montana State University Extension is accepting applications from rural Montana communities to participate in the Reimagining Rural virtual gathering planned for this fall. The virtual gathering is a series of three evening events where people come together in their communities to listen to virtual speakers discuss positive examples of successful rural communities. Following the speakers, local groups each have a facilitated conversation about how those ideas might work in their community. Sessions are planned from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 13, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. Any community in Montana is welcome to apply, and participation is free.