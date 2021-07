A point of personal privilege. From the Independent:. At 12 noon on Sunday, exactly 100 years to the day of the Truce between Crown Forces and the Irish Volunteers, the village of Lixnaw paid homage to the men and women from the locality who contributed to the fight for Irish Independence. The sizeable crowd was not put off by the inclement conditions as they listened to various keynote speakers, many of them relatives of the Lixnaw Company IRA and the Irrebeg Cumann na mBan. Lixnaw suffered at the hands of the Black and Tans, especially through the burning of the local creamery in 1920 and the brutal death of volunteer and Lixnaw resident Liam 'Sonny' McCarthy in March 1921.