The Anthony Gargano Show 7-13-2021

Today on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony has finally found the cure to his deep, dark sports depression and it’s the thing that has always been there for him: FOOTBALL. Anthony mentions how something his son said to him involving football made him have an out of body experience. Andrew argues that it’s too early to be this excited for football (0:00-44:39). The show discusses what the Phillies’ plan should be heading into the deadline. They also briefly discuss the differences between the Eagles past coaching staffs and the new regime (44:39-1:29:29). Anthony has some questions about a new Phillies hat trending on Twitter. The guys also discuss some all-time sports movies in honor of their Fan Fest giveaway game today (1:29:29-2:14:40). Andrew brings up the Eagles chants that occurred at Fenway Park over the weekend. The guys discuss some new MLB rule changes we can expect in 2022 (2:14:40-2:45:56).