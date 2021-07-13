Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Anthony Gargano Show 7-13-2021

975thefanatic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony has finally found the cure to his deep, dark sports depression and it’s the thing that has always been there for him: FOOTBALL. Anthony mentions how something his son said to him involving football made him have an out of body experience. Andrew argues that it’s too early to be this excited for football (0:00-44:39). The show discusses what the Phillies’ plan should be heading into the deadline. They also briefly discuss the differences between the Eagles past coaching staffs and the new regime (44:39-1:29:29). Anthony has some questions about a new Phillies hat trending on Twitter. The guys also discuss some all-time sports movies in honor of their Fan Fest giveaway game today (1:29:29-2:14:40). Andrew brings up the Eagles chants that occurred at Fenway Park over the weekend. The guys discuss some new MLB rule changes we can expect in 2022 (2:14:40-2:45:56).

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Phillies#Fenway Park#Eagles#Fan Fest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Eagles Training Camp Schedule Released, Features Joint Practice with Two Teams

The Eagles confirmed that they will practice against the New England Patriots leading up to their second preseason game, something which had been widely reported was going to happen, but the team added a bit of a surprise on Tuesday by revealing that they will also hold a pair of practice against the New York Jets leading up to the final exhibition game of summer.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

The Eagles are lying to themselves about Jalen Hurts

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his first 4 games at the end of the 2020 season. After Carson Wentz absolutely imploded, Hurts stepped in and provided a spark, but moving forward the Eagles have to be honest with themselves about what type of Quarterback Hurts will be. Can Hurts continue with his current play style? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles 53-man roster prediction: Pre-training camp edition

With a little under two weeks away until the Philadelphia Eagles kick off a long Summer of Training Camp, it’s time to take a closer look at a 90-man roster that’s all but finalized. The Eagles have been relatively quiet this offseason and their roster features plenty of unproven talent. Bookmakers both sides of the pond have written off the Eagles ahead of next season, with online bookies uk offering very long odds for the 2018 winners to make it anywhere near the Super Bowl. but how will that impact their final roster? Here’s my best guess at how things will pan out.
975thefanatic.com

The Best Of The John Kincade Show 7-12-2021

Today’s best of has John’s thoughts on the Phillies getting to .500 at the all-star break, as well as a discussion about Lane Johnson’s faith in Nick Sirianni!
MLB975thefanatic.com

Devon Givens 7-12-2021

With the Phillies at 44-44 at the All Star Break, Devon wants to know if you’re invested in the team. And how many wins in July will they need to be buyers at the trade deadline? Did you find the Anthony Mackie joke about Ben Simmons on the ESPY’s funny?
NHL975thefanatic.com

The Mike Missanelii Show 7-19-2021

Tyrone Johnson fills in for Mike Missanelli. He opens the show discussing Phillies winning 3 of 4, Flyers making a move for a top line defenseman, and his criticisms of Zach Wheeler (0:00:00-0:13:28). Then he gets to the phones, talking about Phillies recent success, Flyers recent moves, and more (0:13:38-0:45:28). Tyrone then talks about subtle modifications that could be made to improve sports, and takes some calls to get the callers ideas (0:45:38-1:03:48). Taryn Hatcher of NBC Sports Philly joins the show to discuss the Flyers trade for Ryan Ellis, the upcoming expansion draft, and what move Chuck Fletcher may make next (1:03:58-1:17:01). Tyrone gets back to the phones (1:17:11-1:25:55). Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer joins to discuss the Phillies with the trade deadline approaching, what we should expect them to do, and if the recent hot streak is something they can sustain (1:26:05-1:38:12). Tyrone gets back to the phones (1:38:12-2:41;37). They close it out with Sound Off (2:41:47-END).
Sports975thefanatic.com

Sound Off 7-13-21

Sound Off 7-12-21 05:21 Download July 12th. Kevin Kinkead Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 7-12-21 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play Latest (47 minutes ago) 2815 episodes. The John Kincade Sho‪w‬
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFL975thefanatic.com

Lane Johnson Praising Devonta Smith is JUST What We Need

Its been pretty quiet at Novacare as the Eagles prepare to open up training camp. While not much is expected in terms of wins and loses, this season is seen more of a developmental season for the Birds. And one of the biggest new additions that has fans excited is rookie wide receiver Devonta Smith. And apparently his teammates feel the same way.
NBA975thefanatic.com

Shams Charania: “The Sixers Have Opened Up Trade Conversations For Ben Simmons”

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Sixers have opened up trade talks regarding Ben Simmons. In an article just posted to The Athletic, Shams states that the idea was for Simmons and Embiid to coexist under new coach Doc Rivers. And while their relationship has never been closer OFF the court, no one can ignore the elephant in the room. That Simmons poor play had a big impact in the Sixers losing to the Hawks.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears trade WR Anthony Miller to Texans

The Bears have traded fourth-year wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Texans, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday. Ian Rapoport added that the trade involves a swap of late-round draft picks, but the exact terms of the trade have yet to be announced as of this writing. Miller, who...
NFLfastphillysports.com

DOLPHINS SIGN EX-EAGLES SLOT CORNER CRE’VON LEBLANC

The Dolphins signed CB Cre’von LeBlanc, formerly of the Eagles, to a one-year contract. LeBlanc was the Birds’ primary slot corner last year until quad and ankle injuries limited him down the stretch (and out of the lineup altogether from Week 11 on). With light special teams experience — 31...
NFLchatsports.com

Podcast: Discussing the top 10 storylines to follow at Chicago Bears Camp

Chicago Bears (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports) With Chicago Bears training camp beginning next week, it’s time to get prepared as there will be plenty of things to keep tabs on. Matt Nagy and the coaching staff will be doing everything within their power to get this team ready by the start of the regular season. Did Ryan Pace do enough to help put together a roster that can compete in 2021? Plenty of decisions will need to be made and storylines will need to play out.
NFLcbslocal.com

Philadelphia Eagles Sign Cornerback Steven Nelson To 1-Year Deal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have filled one of the biggest holes on their roster right before the start of training camp. The Eagles added Steven Nelson to the roster, and he is considered to be the top free-agent cornerback on the market. They agreed to terms with Nelson on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy