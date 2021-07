Available at Walmart. Prices range from $6 to $24. Sharon Chuter is no stranger to forward thinking, having founded Uoma Beauty and the Pull Up for Change campaign. Her next frontier? Accessibility, which she’s aiming to address with a mass-market sister line to her first beauty brand. “My brand is currently hailed as inclusive, but anyone who knows me knows I’m gonna call even my own bulls–t,” Chuter said. “No beauty brand comes in every color, every lifestyle or any budget….I really wanted to create a space where everybody could actually feel welcome.”