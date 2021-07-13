Wait, How Big Can Goldfish Get? A Very Serious Investigation
Terrible news for anyone still recovering from those live-action photos of Clifford the Big Red Dog: another alarming, disproportionately sized pet has entered the chat (and also your nightmares). On Friday, the city of Burnsville, MN warned that officials had found exorbitantly big goldfish in Keller Lake. Some were as long as 18 inches, and as heavy as four pounds. But where did these behemoths come from? According to the city’s official Twitter account, the goldfish are coming from people’s homes.www.refinery29.com
