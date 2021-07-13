Cancel
Burnsville, MN

Wait, How Big Can Goldfish Get? A Very Serious Investigation

By Lydia Wang
Refinery29
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrible news for anyone still recovering from those live-action photos of Clifford the Big Red Dog: another alarming, disproportionately sized pet has entered the chat (and also your nightmares). On Friday, the city of Burnsville, MN warned that officials had found exorbitantly big goldfish in Keller Lake. Some were as long as 18 inches, and as heavy as four pounds. But where did these behemoths come from? According to the city’s official Twitter account, the goldfish are coming from people’s homes.

