These Bath Towels Are so Luxurious, My Family Actually Fights Over Them

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Like so many city dwellers, I temporarily moved back home with my parents during the pandemic. Since I get the benefit of living rent-free and indulging in my mother’s delicious home-cooked meals, I figured the least I could do is to share some of the lifestyle goodies I get to test as an AT editor with my folks. One product that’s caused a rather hilarious rivalry in my home are Frontgate Resort Cotton Bath Towels, which are so absorbent and plush that everyone in my family (including me) actually scrambles to get hold of them first on laundry day.