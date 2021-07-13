Cancel
Walworth County, WI

Pumpers & Mitchell's remains open despite manager's arrest

By Frank Schultz fschultz@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
 15 days ago
Buy Now The manager of Pumpers & Mitchell’s bar in Whitewater was recently arrested on cocaine charges. Anthony Wahl

WHITEWATER

The manager of a bar that has gotten into trouble with police has been arrested on drug charges, but that investigation does not appear to involve the bar and should not affect its operations, the Whitewater police chief said.

Chief Aaron Raap said Monday, however, that he will ask the city to revoke the bartending license of Curt D. Patrick because of the charges filed in Walworth County Court.

Patrick, 37, of 225 S. Maple Lane, Whitewater, is charged with three counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those charges arise from alleged sales of small amounts of cocaine to a Walworth County sheriff’s informant on three occasions in May at undisclosed locations in Whitewater and of possessing 16.87 grams of cocaine and paraphernalia at his residence when deputies executed a search warrant June 24, according to the criminal complaint.

Patrick managed Pumpers & Mitchell’s bar at a time that police reported 70 offenses there in a year’s time.

A police report issued in May said those offenses included underage people in the bar, sexual assaults, fights, drug dealing and disorderly conduct.

Raap had asked the city to deny a liquor license renewal for the bar but then negotiated a compromise.

Whitewater City Council approved a settlement last month that suspends the bar’s liquor license from Sept. 1 through Nov. 2, the start and middle of UW-Whitewater’s fall semester.

Rapp said sheriff’s officials have told him the drug sales did not involve the bar.

A preliminary hearing in Patrick’s case is set for Aug. 2.

Comments / 1

Janesville, WI
