Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 07:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Brunswick. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 6:03 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying areas occurs along the west bank of the Grand River near the U.S. Highway 24 bridge about 1 mile west of Brunswick. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1pm 1pm 1pm Grand River Brunswick 19.0 19.5 Wed 6am 19.0 13.5 9.7

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sumner, MO
County
Carroll County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Chariton County, MO
Cars
State
Missouri State
County
Chariton County, MO
City
Brunswick, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand River#West Bank#Extreme Weather#Carroll Counties#Fld Obs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy