Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 07:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Brunswick. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 6:03 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying areas occurs along the west bank of the Grand River near the U.S. Highway 24 bridge about 1 mile west of Brunswick. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1pm 1pm 1pm Grand River Brunswick 19.0 19.5 Wed 6am 19.0 13.5 9.7