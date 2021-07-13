Cancel
Montgomery County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 237 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Prices Fork, or near Blacksburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Shawsville Prices Fork Mc Donalds Mill Elliston-Lafayette and Merrimac. This includes The following Location Virginia Tech. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

