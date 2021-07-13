Researcher developing tool to support survivors of sexual assault

Old Main stands after a storm on Wednesday, July 7. The University of Arizona has a variety of different cultural and resource centers that all share the common goal of helping every student succeed and feel welcomed on campus. After more than a year of learning online, many students have felt disconnected from their schools and communities, but reaching out to a cultural or resource center can make a huge difference in one’s college experience. Over the past few months, more and more UA organizations have been slowly opening back up to in-person activities, and these centers are no exception. Any students interested in any of these centers can follow them on their social media accounts and check out each one’s individual website to stay updated on information about future events and announcements.