Lincoln, NE

Researcher developing tool to support survivors of sexual assault

By NTV News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — One researcher from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is developing a tool to help women support survivors of sexual assault. Anna Jaffe is partnering with Husker sorority members to create a social network-driven tool that will help these women support survivors in the long term — without alcohol.

