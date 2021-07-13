Cancel
Macon, GA

Illinois man accused of kidnapping Georgia teen has previous child sex convictions

By CLAIRE HELM
WTVC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. (WGXA) — The Illinois man accused of kidnapping a Cochran teen for sex trafficking has a history of criminal sex convictions dating back to 2007. Zachary Despain, 36, lives in Springfield, Ill., state records show. Despain is a registered child sex offender with the state of Illinois and is considered a sexual predator according to state records. He was 18-years-old when he committed child sex crimes for which he was convicted.

