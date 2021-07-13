Illinois man accused of kidnapping Georgia teen has previous child sex convictions
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — The Illinois man accused of kidnapping a Cochran teen for sex trafficking has a history of criminal sex convictions dating back to 2007. Zachary Despain, 36, lives in Springfield, Ill., state records show. Despain is a registered child sex offender with the state of Illinois and is considered a sexual predator according to state records. He was 18-years-old when he committed child sex crimes for which he was convicted.newschannel9.com
Comments / 7