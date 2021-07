In another edition of his ‘Power On’ newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman talks about what he expects Apple will unveil with iPhone 13 in a couple of months from now. While Bloomberg reported last week that Apple has tasked suppliers with building up to 90 million new iPhones for this fall, which is a 20% increase over the 75 million units planned but the company for the iPhone 12 in 2020, this time, Gurman reiterates some of the features we expect from the iPhone 13 line.