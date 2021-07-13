Cancel
Marble Falls, TX

Role changes in MFISD athletics department

By Jennifer Fierro
dailytrib.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marble Falls school district July 13 announced athletics department staff changes and promotions for the 2021-22 academic year. After four years as athletics director, Rick Hoover will become the director of special programs. He is taking over for Cord Woerner, who is now a contract employee with the city of Marble Falls. Woerner will provide juvenile case management services to the city after Teresa Miller’s retirement. The part-time position was recently made full time.

