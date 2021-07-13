Role changes in MFISD athletics department

The Marble Falls school district July 13 announced athletics department staff changes and promotions for the 2021-22 academic year. After four years as athletics director, Rick Hoover will become the director of special programs. He is taking over for Cord Woerner, who is now a contract employee with the city of Marble Falls. Woerner will provide juvenile case management services to the city after Teresa Miller’s retirement. The part-time position was recently made full time.