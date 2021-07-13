Power pole hit by car near Colona, IL

COLONA, Ill. — A car hit a power pole just south of Colona, Illinois.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m., according to a News 8 viewer. It happened on Poppy Garden Road near the intersection of Ash Drive.

The viewer said officials were helping get the female driver out of the car shortly before 1 p.m.

Police confirmed she was taken to the hospital for treatment. There was no word on the extent of her injuries.

Meanwhile, MidAmerican Energy was reporting 809 customers in the same area without power. The power was restored before 2 p.m.

WQAD News 8 is looking into what caused the crash.

