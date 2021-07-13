Cancel
Columbus, OH

New law authorizes local control over solar, wind projects

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill allowing Ohio county commissioners to determine the fate of renewable energy projects in the state. When the measure signed Monday takes effect in 90 days, county commissioners will be able to block proposed wind turbines, solar farms or other renewable projects or site them in specific areas of a county. The proposal will also add a commissioner and trustee to the Ohio Power Siting Board while it reviews local projects.

www.mahoningmatters.com

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
New London, CTMiddletown Press

State Pier wind energy project gains momentum in New London

NEW LONDON — The renovation of the State Pier into a launching-pad for offshore wind energy projects is well-underway, state officials said last week, despite concerns from some lawmakers over the project's $235 million price tag and efforts by local opponents to halt the development. Work crews began the process...
Arcade, NYarcadeherald.com

Board hears from new solar project in Arcade

ARCADE, N.Y.- During the June 14 Town of Arcade board meeting, board members heard from Dave Zilker and Dominic LeBel, who were present on behalf of Olivewood Energy to discuss Arcade Solar LLC. Arcade Solar is a 75 megawatt solar project that Olivewood Energy is in the early stages of developing.
Energy IndustryQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: Act on energy plan

Record flooding, historic droughts, Lake Michigan’s disappearing shoreline. These are the increasingly visible effects of the climate crisis that threaten to further disrupt our economy and our daily lives, while disproportionately impacting underserved and marginalized populations in long-neglected communities as a result of historic and deeply rooted inequality. Governor JB...
Energy IndustryRegister Citizen

Murphy signs bill ending local control of wind power lines

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor has signed a measure that would remove most local control from where and how offshore wind energy projects come ashore. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the move in a prepared statement sent out Thursday night. Aside from granting local communities a public hearing...
Wilbarger County, TXvernonrecord.com

New solar project coming to Wilbarger County

The Wilbarger County Commissioners Court learned of a new solar energy project planned for Wilbarger County. Orsted is planning to set a 400 megawatt producing solar power farm in southern Wilbarger County. Jordan Shontz told the county commissioners that the project will be on the Wilbarger Estate “tucked in next to the wind project.” It will produce power into a 15-mile transmission line that stretches into Wichita County. He said the company would like to enter into a Tax code Chapter 312 agreement with the county for a tax abatement for the project, to be named Eastern Trail Solar Center, located adjacent to the Western Trail Wind Project.
Washington County, COakronnewsreporter.com

County residents still opposing wind and solar towers

Washington County Commissioners met Tuesday, July 13 for their regular weekly meeting. Bill Dorrenbacher opened the meeting with a reading and a prayer, which was followed by the “Pledge of Allegiance.”. In public comment, Sally Strand spoke about wind and solar towers. She felt there should be more solar towers,...
Energy Industrytheenergymix.com

New Solar Projects Train Indigenous Youth in 2 Saskatchewan Communities

Two Northern Saskatchewan Indigenous communities are engaging younger generations in renewable energy by launching in-school solar power projects. “We want them to learn about solar energy and, you know, possibly some of our students will look at careers in this sector,” Mayor Duane Favel of Île-à-la-Crosse told APTN News (see the 20-minute mark for the story).
Leavenworth County, KSLeavenworth Times

Commissioners consider solar, wind farm regulations

Leavenworth County commissioners could implement regulations for commercial solar and wind energy farms. Commissioners discussed proposed regulations during a work session last week. No formal vote was taken. Commissioners seemed ready to move forward with regulations for solar farms. But developing regulations for wind farms may take longer. One commissioner,...
Energy IndustryCitizen Online

Gallery: Conquest residents air concerns over large solar panel project

Residents packed the town hall Monday during a Q&A session to air their concerns about a proposed solar panel project in the town of Conquest. Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources plans to build one of the largest solar panel farms in New York in the town. A company representative attended Monday's town council meeting to answer resident questions. The company filed an application for a 200-megawatt solar facility with the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, the entity within the public service department that will make the final decision on whether to allow the project to move forward. Because of the project's size, state law strips local officials of the authority to approve or reject it.
Boston, MAPosted by
Reuters

Solar co sues feds over offshore Vineyard Wind farm approval

(Reuters) - A solar energy company has sued the Department of the Interior over its approval of the nation's first major offshore wind farm, alleging that the project off the coast of Massachusetts threatens the area's fishing industry and imperiled marine life. In a complaint filed Sunday in Boston federal...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

New Jersey Enacts Dual-Use Solar Law

Gov. Phil Murphy has approved a three-year program to see how well New Jersey agriculture and renewable energy can complement each other. The pilot program will allow the construction of “dual-use” solar projects on unpreserved farmland. Such installations allow the land below and between the panels to remain in agricultural...
Energy IndustryMarysville Journal-Tribune

New legislation won’t impact local solar farms

A pair of proposed solar farms already under consideration by the Ohio Power Siting Board, along with any wind or solar farms already in the power network’s new service queue, would be grandfathered in and exempt from new legislation that would allow county officials to exclude solar and wind farms. (Photo submitted)

