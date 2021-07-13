New law authorizes local control over solar, wind projects

Residents packed the town hall Monday during a Q&A session to air their concerns about a proposed solar panel project in the town of Conquest. Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources plans to build one of the largest solar panel farms in New York in the town. A company representative attended Monday's town council meeting to answer resident questions. The company filed an application for a 200-megawatt solar facility with the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, the entity within the public service department that will make the final decision on whether to allow the project to move forward. Because of the project's size, state law strips local officials of the authority to approve or reject it.