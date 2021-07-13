Cancel
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ Continues a Distinct Emo Tradition

By Charlie Harding, Nate Sloan, Megan Lubin
Vulture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Teenage women have completely remade the landscape of Top 40 pop in the last 15 years.”. Olivia Rodrigo’s summer breakup anthem, “good 4 u,” is filled with the kind of ebullient angst that makes us want to spontaneously dance around our house and belt out the lyrics with abandon. Whether it’s the creeping baseline that pulls us in or the cathartic release of the chorus, we can’t get enough of this track. And we’re not alone, it seems. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s “The Hot 100” and, like its predecessor “drivers license,” has fueled and been fueled by viral TikTok memes that helped solidify the song’s position among 2021’s summer jams.

