Fred Armisen on Record Store Day, His New EP, and Punk Rock

Drum and bass duo Hyperbots is set on shaking up the universe with their latest release, the two track Clipper EP on Boomslang Recordings. Bringing some fire drum and bass sounds all the way from Spain is a duo known as Hyperbots. These up-and-comers are ready to make their mark and they absolutely deserve it. Over the course of the last few years, they’ve released dance floor bangers like “Do Your Dance” and “Take Me Away” while bringing a little old school with the new to make a style all of their own. And their smashing debut EP, Clipper, out now on Boomslang Recordings, further proves that in full.