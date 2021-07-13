Fred Armisen on Record Store Day, His New EP, and Punk Rock
Fred Armisen remembers the candy man. Or, rather, Armisen remembers, “The Candy Man,” sung and performed in 1972 by the great Sammy Davis Jr. In fact, Armisen says, it’s his first musical memory. The famed comedic star of Saturday Night Live and Portlandia and house band drummer for Late Night with Seth Meyers, says he played the song “over and over” as a kid. Music, even then for Armisen, as Davis Jr. put it so well, helped make the world taste good.www.undertheradarmag.com
Comments / 0