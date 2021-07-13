The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

When thinking about contemporary queer literature, many a time, we exclude Asian authors, mistakenly thinking that these writers won’t have much to offer. While being queer and Asian can be a double-edged sword, it would be unfair on our part to ignore the intellectual and literary value of queer narratives that have been voiced by Asian authors in the past few years. These books have not only positively contributed to the ongoing conversations centered around the LGBTQ+ community but also have helped bring a change in the sociopolitical consciousness of the hoi polloi. Thanks to the monumental power of literature, queer mutinies, both big and small, are going beyond the megalopolises and reaching the small towns as well. The experience of individuals occupying a suburban space is vastly different from that of those who live in the metropolis. The existence of Asian queer literature has made their otherwise forcefully silenced voices mainstream. The popularization of these books has been a potent tool in sustaining pro-queer rights. So, if you’re looking to diversify your reading list and expand your literary horizons, my list of contemporary queer books by Asian authors is just what you need. From light-hearted to grave, take your pick from this extensive list below!