Nick Saban among four SEC head football coaches named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list
Four SEC coaches, including Alabama’s Nick Saban, are among the 17 head football coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. The Dodd Trophy, awarded annually, is one of the most coveted awards in college football. It is awarded to a coach who sees success on the gridiron, but also demonstrates the three pillars of coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching style – scholarship, leadership, and integrity.whnt.com
