Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Nick Saban among four SEC head football coaches named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT-TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour SEC coaches, including Alabama’s Nick Saban, are among the 17 head football coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. The Dodd Trophy, awarded annually, is one of the most coveted awards in college football. It is awarded to a coach who sees success on the gridiron, but also demonstrates the three pillars of coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching style – scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

whnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bobby Dodd
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Luke Fickell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Sec#American Football#Sec#Coastal#Penn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
Related
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College Sports247Sports

Paul Finebaum reacts to Deion Sanders walking out on SWAC Media Day

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders made headlines on Tuesday at SWAC Media Day after leaving early because of what he was called by a reporter. Sanders was reportedly called by his first name, Deion, by a reporter, which angered him and resulted in him leaving the event early. ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum reacted to the incident on his show, The Paul Finebaum Show, on Tuesday afternoon.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban is very excited about the addition of Henry To’oto’o to Alabama

We have heard from Alabama fans and Tennessee players about Henry To’oto’o; however, Nick Saban had the best statement at SEC Football Media Days. On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide’s head football coach was first at the podium. He pursued To’oto’o during the 2019 recruiting cycle but lost him to the University of Tennessee. Three years later, the talented linebacker is at Alabama.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Fisher on Saban comment, Texas/Oklahoma rumor

HOOVER, Ala. – Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wasn’t going to let Alabama’s Nick Saban steal all the thunder during Day 3 of SEC Media Days. The Aggies are expected to be Alabama’s biggest threat in the SEC, and Fisher was not short on confidence after his team just missed the playoffs last year.
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: Glad to hear Bo Nix is not scared

For Alabama Football fans finding a juicy highlight from the last day of SEC Media Days was difficult. There were lowlights; the most prominent of them coming from new Auburn Head Coach, Bryan Harsin. Harsin said his first Auburn team is around 60 percent in players being vaccinated. Harsin explained...
College SportsWDEF

Nick Saban Explains “The Hillbilly in Me” at SEC Media Days

Alabama took their turn at SEC Media Days. The Tide has been the league heavyweight for years under Nick Saban, and they’ll look to defend their national title with another talented team. After vacationing at his lake house, Nick Saban feels rejuvenated for another season. Said Saban:”People don’t like the...
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Oklahoma & Texas to the SEC? Nick Saban praises Lane Kiffin? Top 5 highlights from Day 3 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — There’s something different about when Nick Saban shows up in Hoover. It’s not just that he’s got a swarm of people around him everywhere he goes. It’s an aura that surrounds him. It’s evident when he speaks. There’s a reason that he’s the greatest coach of all-time, and even in his 19th SEC Media Days, Saban’s presence still feels unlike any other.
Alabama Statethespun.com

Nick Saban Reveals Alabama’s Vaccination Percentage

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been working pretty hard to encourage vaccinations within the Crimson Tide football program. And the latest results that he’s unveiled show he’s done a pretty good job. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Saban announced that nearly 90-percent of the Alabama player roster has...
Alabama Statenationofblue.com

What does Alabama head coach Nick Saban want to be called?

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders made news earlier this week when he scolded a reporter for calling him Deion. Sanders prefers to be called “Coach Prime” and noted that anyone who called Nick Saban “Nick” would be cussed out. Saban was called Nick eight times during his press conference at...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Jimbo Fisher Reveals If He Regrets His Nick Saban Comment

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher made headlines in May all because of a comment he made about Nick Saban. During an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club, Fisher said “We’re going to beat his [Saban] a** when he’s there, don’t worry,” when asked about potentially dethroning the Alabama Crimson Tide.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Deion Sanders Furious With What Reporter Called Him

On Tuesday afternoon, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders abruptly ended his press conference for SWAC Media Day because he didn’t appreciate how certain reporters addressed him. Sanders, who landed the Jackson State job in 2020, was upset that Nick Suss of the Clarion Ledger called him “Deion.” The Hall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy