Northern Ireland May Not Last Another Decade, Irish Writer Predicts

wrkf.org
 12 days ago

Susan McKay, author of the recent book “Northern Protestants – On Shifting Ground,” joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss how quickly the ground is shifting for Protestant unionists in Northern Ireland in a post-Brexit world. She recently wrote an essay about it for the New York Times. This...

www.wrkf.org

EconomyThe Independent

Frost sets out reforms to Northern Ireland Protocol

The UK has demanded “significant” changes to Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements but has held back from tearing up parts of the deal. Brexit minister Lord Frost said “we cannot go on as we are” but held back from using provisions in the deal which could allow elements of it to be suspended – although he claimed the conditions allowing him to do so had been met.
EuropeEsquire

It's a Fraught Moment—Well, Especially Fraught—in Northern Ireland

A point of personal privilege. From the Independent:. At 12 noon on Sunday, exactly 100 years to the day of the Truce between Crown Forces and the Irish Volunteers, the village of Lixnaw paid homage to the men and women from the locality who contributed to the fight for Irish Independence. The sizeable crowd was not put off by the inclement conditions as they listened to various keynote speakers, many of them relatives of the Lixnaw Company IRA and the Irrebeg Cumann na mBan. Lixnaw suffered at the hands of the Black and Tans, especially through the burning of the local creamery in 1920 and the brutal death of volunteer and Lixnaw resident Liam 'Sonny' McCarthy in March 1921.
Public Healthwrkf.org

France Celebrates Bastille Day Amid Vaccine Push

France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties taking place around the country. Last year’s Bastille Day events were scaled back because of COVID-19. Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley in Paris. This article was originally published on...
EuropeBBC

Northern Ireland: Moment giant bonfire collapses

More than 200 bonfires have been lit across Northern Ireland as part of 12 July celebrations held in Loyalist areas to mark the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. While some of the towering fires collapse far away from cordoned off spectators, a bonfire that toppled over in Portadown saw members of the crowd running for safety.
EuropeBBC

Brexit: UK wants to redraw Northern Ireland Protocol

The UK has unveiled a new set of demands to redraw the post-Brexit trading arrangements it agreed with the EU for Northern Ireland. The government said border checks on goods from Great Britain it signed up to in the 2019 Brexit divorce deal had proved unsustainable. Brexit Minister Lord Frost...
U.K.bleedingcool.com

Krakoa, Brexit… And Northern Ireland In Marvel's X-Men Comics

Courtesy of Brexit, haulage firms in the British Isles estimate that one pallet of goods, which previously would have cost around £100 to ship, now costs an extra £50 to £350 for all the new administration costs needed for goods destined for Northern Ireland from mainland Britain. Even though Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom are part of the same country, and some products require more form-filling than others, like products of animal origin and plant-based products. Such as medicines derived from mutant sentient vegetation like the island of Krakoa. Logistics UK calculates that since January 2021, around half of its businesses have had exports to Northern Ireland delayed or cancelled due to the challenges of the new border requirements.
Politicskfgo.com

UK to make statement on Northern Ireland protocol on Wednesday

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost will make a statement to parliament on the Northern Ireland Protocol on Wednesday, parliamentary authorities said on Tuesday. The statement will be made by Frost, and repeated in the House of Commons by Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis, according to a tweet...
PoliticsBBC

Cummings on Northern Ireland and Brexit divorce deal

The 2019 Brexit divorce deal was "inherently self-contradictory", Dominic Cummings told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg in an exclusive interview. The PM's former adviser claimed the Irish government also wanted to "fudge things" and both sides were prepared to sign "something that was not what either side really wanted" over Northern Ireland.
Women's Healthtrust.org

UK government directs Northern Ireland to expand abortion services

DUBLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - The British government on Thursday directed authorities in Northern Ireland to make abortion services available there by the end of March 2022, bypassing objections from some socially conservative politicians in the British-run province. Britain's parliament voted in 2019 to legalise abortion in Northern Ireland, at...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson urges Angela Merkel to support Northern Ireland Protocol renegotiation

The Prime Minister has urged Angela Merkel to back his plan for the Northern Ireland Protocol to be renegotiated after Brussels ruled out fresh talks. During a phone call from Chequers (where he is currently self-isolating) Boris Johnson told the outgoing German Chancellor on Thursday that the disruption being caused to Northern Irish businesses by the protocol was not sustainable.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

No amnesty for British soldiers in Northern Ireland

When is it right to draw a line under the past? That is the question that the British government is mulling as it proposes an amnesty for crimes committed in Northern Ireland during the 30 years of ambuscades, shootings, and bomb attacks known, with terse understatement, as "The Troubles." What...
Africawrkf.org

South Africa Grapples With Deadly Unrest Following Zuma Arrest

The death toll in South Africa is rising as violence continues across the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. Crowds clashed with police in several cities. Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with CNN’s David McKenzie in South Africa. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
Europethehighlandsun.com

UK threatens EU with Northern Ireland protocol override

The government is expected to warn the EU it is prepared to override the Northern Ireland protocol if Brussels does not agree to make significant concessions and simplify the agreement. Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, who is due to give a statement to peers today, will outline a strategy that...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Minister claims Northern Ireland Protocol not meant to ‘last forever’ despite it being international treaty

A minister says the UK is right to seek to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol because it was not meant to “last forever” – despite it being an international treaty.Kwasi Kwarteng also claimed that “nobody had any idea” of the chaos from creating a trade border in the Irish Sea, despite it being widely predicted when the deal was signed in 2019.Asked if the UK should “honour” the agreement, the business secretary replied: “The Northern Ireland Protocol isn’t written in stone. It’s not something that was going to last forevermore.”Mr Kwarteng agreed “a deal is a deal”, but...
Mental Healthwordpress.com

An interview with the Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland

Dr Karen Hagan from the School speaks with Siobhan O’Neill, Professor of Mental Health Sciences at the University of Ulster, whose research focus is trauma, mental health, and suicidal behaviour. Prof O’Neill is the interim Mental Health champion for Northern Ireland, advising on policy and services, and promoting evidence-based services for those who suffer from mental illness and suicidal thoughts.

Comments / 0

