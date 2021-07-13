Georgia's Most Important Players: No. 10 Adam Anderson

Suppose that what seems likely is indeed true and Texas and Oklahoma exit the Big 12 and join the SEC. There are significant repercussions, as you well know, and it's not a reach to say those two departures threaten the simple existence of the conference born out of a combination of the Big 8 and the Southwest conference and the league West Virginia has called home since 2012. Two of the biggest brands in college sports are the two strongest pillars in the Big 12. The conference can attempt to carry on with the eight existing members, but a future without the cache Texas and Oklahoma provide begs two questions: (1) Who wants to stay? (2) Who wants to join? Let's add another question: (3) What happens if the Big 12 is reduced to rubble?