This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. It's official: iOS 15 is on the way. We got a first look at Apple's next major operating system update at the company's virtual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, followed by a developer beta and now a public beta. (Here's how to download the iOS 15 public beta and the three things you need to know before installing.) A third iteration of the new operating system, called iOS 15 beta 3, has been released to developers as we anticipate a general release of the new OS in early fall.