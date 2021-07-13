Cancel
Montgomery County, PA

Massive Transportation Bill Intended to Ease Commutes Throughout Montgomery County and Nearby Suburbs

MONTCO.Today
 12 days ago

SEPTA working on the Bridgeport Viaduct.Image via SEPTA.

The massive transportation bill that recently passed the U.S. House would provide around $115 million for critical projects in Southeast Pennsylvania, writes Thomas Fitzgerald for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The bill is separate from the bipartisan infrastructure-spending framework recently negotiated between President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans.

It would provide an additional five years to federal transportation programs that allocate money for transits and highways to states and localities.

Other projects include these below, under Montgomery County’s Madeleine Dean, 4th District with $40.85 million for updates:

  • $10 million for Pennsylvania Turnpike/I-95 in Bensalem
  • $5 million for a bridge over SEPTA at Old York Road in Abington
  • $4.84 million for Germantown Pike crossing and extension of the Cross Country Trail in Plymouth Twp.
  • $5 million for the widening of South Henderson Road in Upper Merion
  • $17.5 for the rehabiliation of the Bridgeport Viaduct
  • $3.8 million for intersection improvements at PA Routes 29 and 113 in Perkiomen Township
  • $4.7 million for intersection realignment at Park Avenue, Eagleville Road, and Crawford Road in Audubon.

The bill includes more than $2 million for safety improvements for Cobbs Creek Parkway, a winding road that separates Philadelphia from Delaware County.

It is “one of the most dangerous corridors in our region, and it’s the site of hundreds of crashes and multiple fatalities, year after year,” said Rep. Mary Scanlon of Delaware County.

Read more about the transportation bill in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

MONTCO.Today

