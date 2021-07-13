Level 3 evacuations lifted for 11,000-acre wildfire near Nespelem

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuation levels have been reduced to Levels 1 and 2 in Nespelem and the surrounding areas on Wednesday morning as a large wildfire continues to burn, according to Kathy Moses with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Two wildfires burning near Nespelem in Okanogan County that have combined into one have burned 11,000 acres as of Wednesday morning and 14 structures have been lost, according to Moses. The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to the fires.

Level 1 and 2 evacuations remain in place for the town of Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency and residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road. Level 1 evacuations are an alert to residents about danger in their area while Level 2 evacuations mean residents should be ready to evacuate.

Fire officials said the wildfires were started by lightning.

Moses also warned of a false social media post in circulation. The post claimed people in Keller, Washington were in danger and needed to evacuate. Wednesday morning. Moses assured that the residents of the town were safe and to check the source of the information they receive.

In a press release, Colville tribal leaders said the reservation is shut down to industrial activities and to the public. The tribe also imposed an Industrial Fire Precaution Level IV general shutdown, which closes all forest roads.

Seven homes lost, animals killed in fire

Moses said the structures lost in the Chuweah Creek Fire/Joe Moses Road Fire include seven homes — four that were unoccupied and three that were occupied — and seven outbuildings. Resources from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) arrived on Tuesday morning to help fight the fire. The fires began burning on Monday evening and are not contained.

Some livestock, horses and wildlife succumbed to the flames in the wildfire or were so badly burned that they had to be put down, Moses said. There haven't been any reports of people hurt or killed.

Several evacuation centers available

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Coulee Dam High School's main gym. There is also an evacuation center at the Nespelem Community Center at Schoolhouse Loop Road.

There are power outages in the area and all phone lines are down, DNR said on Tuesday morning.

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, people should be aware of their surroundings and take action now. They said to be cautious of emergency vehicles responding to the fire.

According to Director of Public Safety Sabrina Desautel, all non-essential personnel in Nespelem were on administrative leave Tuesday. In addition, Indian Health Services was closed as well.

Another wildfire called the Keno Fire is burning 25 to 30 acres northeast of Keller, Washington, on Tuesday morning, Moses said. It is 0% contained.

The Summit Trail Fire is burning toward the old Bridge Creek fire burn scar area. It is 10-15 acres in size, according to the Colville Tribes Environmental Trust Department.

