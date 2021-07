A suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old shot last year in Seattle’s lawless autonomous zone was arrested in Iowa on Monday, according to a report. Marcel Long, 19, was arrested in Des Moines by US marshals and charged with first-degree murder in the June 20, 2020, shooting death of Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr. just outside the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, according to a report by Q13 Fox.