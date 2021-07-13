Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday Made Their Red Carpet Debut, and It Was a Slam Dunk

It seems that LeBron James and the cast of Space Jam: A New Legacy really took "come on and slam, and welcome to the jam" to heart for the film's LA premiere on July 12. While Zendaya stole the show with her Lola Bunny-inspired look on the purple carpet, LeBron adorably showed off wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri as his plus-ones. The basketball star also took a moment to spend time with his onscreen Space Jam family — Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Ceyair J. Wright, and Harper Leigh Alexander — before managing to get in a hug with Don Cheadle. And yes, both Bugs and Lola Bunny made an in-person appearance, proving that you don't need Al-G Rhythm and the serververse to get Looney Tunes. You can catch LeBron and crew in action when the film premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. See more pictures from the premiere ahead.