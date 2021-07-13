Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday Made Their Red Carpet Debut, and It Was a Slam Dunk
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday made their marriage red carpet official! On Monday night, the pair — who tied the knot in June 2020 — made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The star-studded event brought out a ton of celebrities, including Zendaya, LeBron James, G-Eazy, John Legend, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.www.popsugar.com
