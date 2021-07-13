The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Revealed Who Inspired ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

The Rolling Stones/A Bigger Bang – Live on Copacabana Beach/Universal. Granted, the release of a new archival live album from the Rolling Stones isn’t the major milestone event it once was. After all, there have been several in recent years, all of which have documented some significant juncture in the band’s performing career, be it in Havana, Hyde Park or, on occasion, a pre-intimate locale. This latest arrival is no different, two CDs and a Blu-Ray which capture a free concert performed for an estimated million and a half people on Copacabana Beach, adjacent to Rio de Janeiro. Part of the 2006 “Bigger Bang” tour—at that time the largest grossing outing in history with a reported windfall of $558 million—it apparently dazzled the band itself, as Paul Sexton’s liner notes attest. It was, by any definition, epic.