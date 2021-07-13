Cancel
The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Revealed Who Inspired ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

By Matthew Trzcinski
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” is one of The Rolling Stones’ most famous classic rock songs. During an interview, Keith Richards revealed an actual person inspired the track. Here’s a look at what the legendary guitarist had to say about the song – and the role a pair of rubber boots played in its creation.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

