Week of July 5 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1, But Only Rated for Single Day Last Week
It was an abnormal week for evening news ratings due to the federal holiday on Monday, July 5, and live sporting events in primetime. The network newscasts decided not to submit proper titles for Nielsen to rate on multiple days. In fact, ABC World News Tonight was only Nielsen-rated for one day last week (Wednesday, July 7), while NBC Nightly News and CBS Evening News were rated for three days.www.adweek.com
