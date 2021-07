Easy setup and breakdown, sturdy gear hauling, and customizable attachments — what more could you ask for?. As an avid bikepacker and adventure racer, I am always looking for ways to take weight off my back and put it onto my bike in a more efficient manner. However, most racks are cumbersome and require a great deal of time to both install them (and uninstall them) and to effectively attach gear so that it will not fall off in rough terrain.