Searchers weather storms to find one more Surfside collapse victim. Toll rises to 95

First responders are searching for a possible drowning victim along the Kootenai River after a 17-year-old entered the water near the falls Tuesday. Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said he believed the teenager had recently moved to the area with his family. He was mountain biking with his brother along the north bank of the Kootenai River when he fell in. Dispatchers received the initial 911 call at 6:16 p.m.