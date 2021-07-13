Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Searchers weather storms to find one more Surfside collapse victim. Toll rises to 95

By Joey Flechas, Miami Herald
northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE, Fla. – Search crews working through harsh weather have recovered one more victim from the rubble of Surfside condo collapse, authorities announced Tuesday morning. On the 20th day since Champlain Towers South suddenly collapsed in the middle of the night, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporter 95 people have been confirmed dead. Of the victims, 85 have been identified.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Searchers#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Weather
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
WOKV

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 95; 14 remain unaccounted for

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Crews searching for victims of last month’s partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building have recovered another body, raising the death toll to 95, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday. “Through the ongoing search and recovery efforts, our teams have recovered an additional victim,”...
Accidents850wftl.com

20 found dead on boat

Officials are reporting that 20 people have been found dead on a boat floating near Grand Turk island. The discovery was made Thursday morning by fishermen who noticed the boat drifting about a mile off from the island. According to the marine branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands...
AccidentsTelegraph

Desperate dig to free teenager trapped in a hole on beach

A teenager had to be rescued from a Cornwall beach after becoming trapped in a 6ft hole he and his friends had dug. Members of the public helped police, coast guards and firefighters free the 18-year-old after he became buried up to his mouth when a wall of the hole collapsed on Fistral Beach, in Newquay.
Accidentsstaradvertiser.com

Man in central China survives 3 days in flooded garage

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA >> A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said today. The death toll rose to 58 after record rains...
Salisbury, NCnorthwestgeorgianews.com

N.C. skydiving accident leads to death of S.C. man

Jul. 13—SALISBURY, N.C. — A mid-air trick appears to have led to the death of a skydiver in Rowan County on Monday, according to a Rowan County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) press release. RCSO said deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to Piedmont Skydiving, 520 Airport Road, Salisbury, in reference...
AccidentsBBC

Teenager found dead after Loch Lomond search

A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond. A major search was launched on Friday after a report of concern for a person in the water. Divers, the coastguard, the fire service and the Loch Lomond Rescue Boat were involved in the operation after the alarm was raised just after 19:00.
Lincoln County, MTWestern News

Teenager missing after plunging into the Kootenai

First responders are searching for a possible drowning victim along the Kootenai River after a 17-year-old entered the water near the falls Tuesday. Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said he believed the teenager had recently moved to the area with his family. He was mountain biking with his brother along the north bank of the Kootenai River when he fell in. Dispatchers received the initial 911 call at 6:16 p.m.
Montgomery County, TXPosted by
KHOU

One person found dead in water, 3 others severely injured after boat crash in Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One person was found dead and three others were rescued with severe injuries after a boat crash on Lake Conroe early Saturday morning. According to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, at about 2:52 a.m., the Montgomery County dispatch center received a call about a boat that shipwrecked near Margaritaville on Lake Conroe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy