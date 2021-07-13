Cancel
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov named best MMA fighter at ESPY awards

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 12 days ago
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov added to his trophy case as he was named the MMA fighter of the year at the ESPY awards. Nurmagomedov was up against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, and UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, but he managed to beat them all out to win the coveted award. Nurmagomedov earned the ESPY award on the strength of his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last year. It was a phenomenal win for Numagomedov, and even though it was his only fight in the last year, it was enough for him to take home the award.

