Cheese Expert and Former Star Provisions Cheese Monger Is Opening a Shop at Armour Yards

By Kris Martins
Eater
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new cheese shop featuring handmade, artisan selections from small and local cheesemakers opens this fall at Armour Yards in northeast Atlanta. Capella Cheese moves into a 3,500-square-foot space on Ottley Drive in the Armour neighborhood, joining SweetWater Brewing Company, East Pole Coffee Co. and a yet-named restaurant from Victory Brands, the restaurant group behind Victory Sandwich Bar and Lloyd’s.

I've used a French press to brew my morning coffee for years, mostly because it's inexpensive and easy, but also because I like a rich, viscous brew. When a friend bought me a pourover kit for my birthday a few years ago, I quickly embraced the meditative ritual of repeatedly saturating coffee grounds with hot water from that elegant, gooseneck kettle; plus, I liked the cleaner, brighter cup it yielded. Alas, life got in the way again, as it so often does, and I went back to setting and forgetting it with the ole French press.

