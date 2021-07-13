Cheese Expert and Former Star Provisions Cheese Monger Is Opening a Shop at Armour Yards
A new cheese shop featuring handmade, artisan selections from small and local cheesemakers opens this fall at Armour Yards in northeast Atlanta. Capella Cheese moves into a 3,500-square-foot space on Ottley Drive in the Armour neighborhood, joining SweetWater Brewing Company, East Pole Coffee Co. and a yet-named restaurant from Victory Brands, the restaurant group behind Victory Sandwich Bar and Lloyd’s.atlanta.eater.com
Comments / 0