Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘The Bachelorette’ contestant apologizes for past homophobic, racist tweets

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular reality contestant is apologizing for recently unearthed “ignorant and hurtful” tweets in which he used homophobic slurs and insulted Black women. Justin Glaze, an investment sales consultant who became an early fan favorite in the current season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” shocked many fans late last week after screenshots of tweets he wrote 10 years ago resurfaced on Reddit.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Kufrin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette#Abc#Bachelor Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Blake Moynes Mom Emily Just Spoil ‘The Bachelorette’?

As seen throughout previous seasons things slip. Things get said on social media or pics and videos leak out. Bachelor Nation is pretty die-hard when it comes to spoilers and figuring out who wins. Since the entire season has been filmed in one location, spoilers for Reality Steve have been harder to come by. So, fans dig and they dig deep. Now, a comment has been shared on a TikTok about Blake Moynes that has many wondering if it’s a hint or a slip. Warning!!! Huge Spoilers Ahead.
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Karl Smith Is Grilled Over the Drama He Caused in Heated Bachelorette: Men Tell All Preview

In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday, July 26's Men Tell All episode for season 17 of The Bachelorette, the men confront Karl Smith for telling Katie Thurston that there were multiple contestants who weren't there for the right reasons. While this is a staple situation in Bachelor nation—like, who isn't trying to become the next Bachelor?—the news rattled Katie, causing her to have doubt in her suitors.
Baltimore, MDnickiswift.com

Why The Bachelorette's Justin Glaze Is Apologizing

Katie Thurston, the Season 17 lead looking for love on "The Bachelorette," is down to just seven men in her search for love. Justin Glaze, a 27-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland is one of them. But some of Justin's offensive tweets, which he wrote as a teen between 2009 and 2011, resurfaced on Reddit over the weekend, per People. And now the contestant is apologizing for his past comments.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Fans Think 'Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Allio Is Leaving the Show for This Sweet Reason (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 17. Season 17 of The Bachelorette is well underway and the frontrunners in the competition have become clear. In a promo clip for Episode 6, Katie Thurston reveals that she’s falling for Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo, but fans believe that single father Michael Allio may have a chance at earning Katie’s final rose.
TV ShowsHollywood Life

Hunter Montgomery: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Making Waves With The Other Guys

After getting last week’s group date rose, Hunter Montgomery is more confident than ever on ‘The Bachelorette’ — and it’s starting to get to some of the other men. After Thomas Jacobs’ elimination on season 17 of The Bachelorette, a new “villain” has emerged. On the July 5 episode, Hunter Montgomery’s cocky attitude began making some waves with the other men in the house. Hunter got Katie Thurston’s group date rose during the July 5 episode, but still made sure to nab some one-on-one time with her at the cocktail party, which rubbed other guys, who didn’t have roses yet, the wrong way.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Yup, You Can Most Certainly Buy Kaitlyn Bristowe's Sparkly 'Bachelorette: Men Tell All' Dress

Photos recently dropped for The Bachelorette's upcoming Men Tell All special, and we need to talk about how amazing Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams look. The co-hosts clearly coordinated their Men Tell All outfits, opting for shades of blush-pink and red, while Katie Thurston wore lime green. We already shopped Tayshia's look over this way, and now the time has come to chat about Kaitlyn's sparkling asymmetrical dress because I wants it.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelorette Contestant Justin Glaze Addresses "Hurtful" Use of "Slurs"

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" The Bachelorette contestant Justin Glaze is addressing the recent discussion concerning his resurfaced tweets. In light of a Redditor last week sharing tweets Justin posted between 2009 and 2011 that included homophobic and misogynistic remarks, the 27-year-old reality TV personality...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Julianne Hough to Be Named Next Bachelorette?!

If you're a fan of the Bachelor franchise, we probably don't need to tell you that there have been quite a few major shakeups in recent months. Chris Harrison was fired; two Bachelorettes filmed their seasons back-to-back, and it's looking more and more as though Tayshia Adams is poised to become the new face of the franchise.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Dropped THE Most Major 'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoiler

Um, hi there, are you casually in the mood for some Bachelor in Paradise intel? Same, though nothing could have prepared me for the tea Reality Steve just spilled. But before we get into it, it goes without saying that you're about to find out what happens in Paradise, making this entire article a massive spoiler. In fact, lemme just....

Comments / 0

Community Policy