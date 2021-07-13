‘The Bachelorette’ contestant apologizes for past homophobic, racist tweets
A popular reality contestant is apologizing for recently unearthed “ignorant and hurtful” tweets in which he used homophobic slurs and insulted Black women. Justin Glaze, an investment sales consultant who became an early fan favorite in the current season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” shocked many fans late last week after screenshots of tweets he wrote 10 years ago resurfaced on Reddit.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
