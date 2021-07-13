Cancel
Here Are the TV News Shows Being Nominated for Primetime Emmys

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday by the Television Academy of Arts & Sciences, and CNN earned a quartet of nominations. CNN’s top-rated new original series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and long-running series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell were both nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Searching for Italy was also nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, while Sterling K. Brown earned a nomination for Outstanding Narrator for Lincoln: Divided We Stand.

Stanley Tucci
