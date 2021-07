On Monday, federal Judge Randolph Moss handed down the first felony sentence against a defendant convicted for their role in the Jan. 6 riot. In cases involving multiple defendants, and multiple judges, Solomonic wisdom is often required to arrive at a sentence that sets an appropriate bar for all future related cases. With almost 600 rioters facing charges and currently awaiting their fates, the various defendants each present distinct variables that will impact their potential sentencing.