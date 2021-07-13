Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Who Is Willing To Work With Bill Cosby Now That He Is Out Of Prison?

By Amanda Lynne
Posted by 
The List
The List
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bill Cosby was officially released from prison last month. The former TV icon served three years behind bars after being convicted of sexual assault charges in 2018. "The Cosby Show" actor was released when a panel of Pennsylvania State Supreme Court judges ruled that Cosby had his due process rights violated when he was criminally charged and convicted following the assault claims against him by Andrea Constand, per CNN.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Rape#Cnn#Twitter#National Helpline#Pr#Jell O#Depauw University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Bill Cosby Blocked by Major Comedy Venue as He Plans Comeback Tour

If Bill Cosby is really planning a comeback tour, he will have to do it without a stop at the popular Comedy Cellar in New York City. The venue's owner, Noam Dworman, told TMZ Cosby is not welcome at the club. Cosby's representative claimed last week that the 83-year-old is planning a standup tour now that he is out of prison. Cosby's sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on June 30.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Bill Cosby's wife Camille seen without wedding ring on following his prison release

Bill Cosby’s wife of over 50 years, Camille, stepped out in New York City without her wedding ring on Friday. Camille, 77, was wearing dark sunglasses and a face mask as she was photographed out for the first time since Bill’s sexual assault conviction was overturned on June 30 and he was released from prison. As previously reported, Bill, 83, headed straight to New York to be reunited with his wife on July 1.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Luenell Says Bill Cosby Should Stay Home or He’ll Get the O.J. Treatment

Luenell has some pretty simple advice for Bill Cosby — just say “no” to a comeback standup comedy tour … unless, of course, he’s looking to end up back behind bars. We got the comedian and actor at LAX, where she was adamant the best thing Cosby can do with his newfound freedom is to enjoy it … quietly, at home. She says the alternative is taking the O.J. Simpson route.
Congress & Courtstheurbannews.com

Me too International on the Overturned Conviction of Bill Cosby

Tarana Burke and Dani Ayers, Executive Director and CEO of me too. International, respectively, spoke out after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced it had overturned the 2018 sexual assault conviction of Bill Cosby and ordered him released from state custody. “Today’s decision is not only triggering for those who have...
Montgomery County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Bill Cosby's release a travesty

Not being a legal scholar, please explain to me like I am a 6-year-old child, how the highest court in Pennsylvania can possibly overturn Bill Cosby's conviction. How are they allowing a convicted sex offender — who was charged in 2015 and admitted he drugged his victim and was found guilty in a court of law and received a sentence of three to 10 years — to go free?
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Bill Cosby Celebrates 84th Birthday By Thanking Supporters

Bill Cosby celebrated his last birthday sitting in a jail cell serving his sentence from the landmark 2018 sexual assault conviction. A year later, after his shocking release from prison on June 30 due to prosecution error, the actor is at home comfortably celebrating his born day. The Cosby Show...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

First images of Derek Chauvin in prison are released

The first images of Derek Chauvin in prison have been released after he was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd for 22 years and six months last month.In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Mr Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Mr Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the US and across the world.The newly released photos were taken on 28 June, just days after the sentencing, by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy