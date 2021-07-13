If he falls in the draft, could Jared Butler be the Hawks’ Michael Porter Jr.?
Prior to a few weeks ago, Jared Butler seemed like a lock to be selected before #20 when the Hawks are slotted to pick. However, a pre-existing heart condition has prevented him from being cleared to participate in any basketball activities by NBA doctors. This isn’t something new, though. Before his three seasons with Baylor, he committed to Alabama in 2018 but was forced to transfer after not being cleared by the medical staff. Regardless, things turned out pretty well for Butler, as his collegiate career culminated in winning the 2021 NCAA National Championship and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.www.sportstalkatl.com
