If he falls in the draft, could Jared Butler be the Hawks’ Michael Porter Jr.?

News broke late Wednesday night of Oneyka Okongwu’s surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, which took a bit of wind out of the sails of Hawks fans. Big O is an ascending and intriguing talent, and after an injury-plagued rookie season, everyone was eager to see what he could do over a full 82-game stretch. His impact in the playoffs was notable, and his development will suffer because of this setback, but Travis Schlenk doesn’t have the luxury of standing pat. He must bring in another body to backup Clint Capela, so here are a few free agents the Hawks could be interested in.