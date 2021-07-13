Cancel
If he falls in the draft, could Jared Butler be the Hawks’ Michael Porter Jr.?

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to a few weeks ago, Jared Butler seemed like a lock to be selected before #20 when the Hawks are slotted to pick. However, a pre-existing heart condition has prevented him from being cleared to participate in any basketball activities by NBA doctors. This isn’t something new, though. Before his three seasons with Baylor, he committed to Alabama in 2018 but was forced to transfer after not being cleared by the medical staff. Regardless, things turned out pretty well for Butler, as his collegiate career culminated in winning the 2021 NCAA National Championship and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Personally, I’m in favor of keeping this Hawks core together and building around what Atlanta accomplished in 2021. I talked about which of these guys I think are untouchable in trade talks here. However, there is the possibility that Travis Schlenk decides to get bold and parlay some of his very valuable assets into a superstar. A lot of names have been floated, but like the free agent market, the trade market isn’t looking great. I could see the Hawks making a big move if they can get a guy for a really good price, or if they decide to perform a sign-and-trade with John Collins. Even though I want to keep the band together, I figured I’d take a look at some of the stars the Hawks could be interested in.

