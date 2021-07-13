The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices—and it's on sale

Amazon has put 3 of the 4 Fire TV models in the current lineup on sale. These prices are essentially the smallest discounts that Amazon tends to offer so while they are certainly better than full price, they aren’t anything to be too excited about. The Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $24.99, which is $5 off its regular price of $29.99. $17.99 is the lowest price that it has been but it’s likely that we won’t see that price again until Black Friday. The Fire TV Cube is on sale for $99.99, which is $20 off its regular price of $119.99. $79.99 is the lowest it has been but $89.99 is the best you can probably hope for between now and the holidays. Lastly, the Fire TV Stick 4K was already at $39.99, but it has dropped a bit further to $37.99, which is $12 off its regular price of $49.99. It has been $24.99 in the past but, again, don’t expect it that low until the end of the year. Oddly, the 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick is not on sale.