Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Emmys 2021: HBO narrowly tops Netflix with 130 nominations

By Stephen Battaglio, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO — with the help of its streaming service HBO Max — landed the most 2021 Emmy Awards nominations of any media outlet, edging last year’s leader Netflix by a single nod. The WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network scored 94 nominations while the streaming service HBO Max delivered another 36. That...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Stand Up Comedy#Warnermedia#The Television Academy#Lovecraft Country#Shonda#Cbs#Walt Disney Co#Wandavision#Marvel Comics#Hulu#American#Premier League#Comcast Corp#Paramount#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesUS News and World Report

'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' Top Emmy Nominations With 24 Each

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”. The bounty reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Disney Leads All Combined Nominations as HBO (Thanks to HBO Max) Tops Netflix

The TV Academy, in a shift, is now grouping the tallies by corporate parent, as WarnerMedia has a combined 138, with HBO and HBO Max grouped together. Following a year unlike any other in which the novel coronavirus upended TV production and radically changed executive structures at nearly every major media conglomerate, the Emmys, too, are shifting the way it tallies the nominations. In a first, the TV Academy is now grouping nominations by corporate ownership, with Disney coming out on top of all the conglomerates with 146 total nominations for its various platforms.
TV SeriesComicBook

Lovecraft Country Earns 18 Emmy Nominations After HBO Cancellation

The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, celebrating the best in the past year of television. The nominations spanned a pretty epic array of formats and shows — and also featured quite a lot of love for HBO's Lovecraft Country. The genre-bending horror series scored eighteen nominations across a number of categories, including the coveted Outstanding Drama Series category. This news comes just weeks after the premium cable network confirmed that it would not be renewing Lovecraft Country for a second season, a decision that has upset fans ever since it was initially announced.
TV SeriesSFGate

TV Academy President Maury McIntyre on the HBO/HBO Max vs. Netflix Tally, Emmy Ceremony Plans and Inclusion Advances

As Hollywood slowly returns to normal, the TV Academy is prepping for a limited in-person Emmy ceremony in September that could very well live up to the hype as the industry’s biggest night. Not only will attendees have reason to celebrate and reconnect with colleagues and friends after a year and a half of social distance and quarantine, they’ll also be ready to toast an extraordinary year in TV.
TV & VideosBuffalo News

Alan Pergament: Top takeaways from the Emmy nominations

As cable and streaming services dominated the Emmy nominations in recent years, viewers watching the annual award show celebrating television on one of the four broadcast networks were often asking, “What’s that show about?”. Because Covid-19 resulted in many Americans indoors watching streaming and cable shows, that may not be...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why did the Emmys tally HBO and HBO Max's Emmy nominations together?

The TV Academy announced Tuesday morning that HBO and HBO Max combined for 130 nominations, barely topping Netflix's 129. According to The Hollywood Reporter, if HBO and HBO Max were separated, HBO would've collect 94 nominations and HBO Max would've received 36. The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg points out that HBO and HBO Max are led by the same person, Casey Bloys, and reports that WarnerMedia requested that the TV Academy combine both HBO and HBO Max. "Free-spending streaming giant Netflix clocked in with a total of 129 nominations," says Goldberg. "If the nominations were tallied the way they had been in the past — separating HBO and HBO Max — Netflix would have easily topped HBO proper to lead the pack. In a press release Tuesday, WarnerMedia took a victory lap and celebrated its Emmys 'lead' with 130 nominations, noting it was the 19th time in history that the 'HBO brand' had “received the most nominations of any network/platform in a single year.' Netflix declined comment." Meanwhile, TV Academy president Maury McIntyre tells Variety it might be best if the Academy stayed out of nomination tallies in the future. "We don’t ultimately care. We’re here to honor the work," he says, adding: "We can only go off what we have given from a submission perspective. And that’s how we report it out. How was it reported to us in terms of its platform or its network, etc. But, it’s a question for me moving forward as to whether we should be inserting ourselves in that count, or just be able to say, 'yes, you want to claim that these are yours, we can say yes, that is what we are seeing, too, go at it.'"
TV Seriesimdb.com

6 Emmy-Nominated Shows to Stream on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nominations for the 73rd annual Emmys were announced on Tuesday, giving TV lovers...
Knoxville, TNWATE

Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen Netflix musical nominated for two Emmys

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A project starring entertainment icon and East Tennessean Dolly Parton has picked up two Emmy nominations for the Netflix film, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” in the 73rd Emmy Awards. The film, an Ebenezer Scrooge-esque musical directed by Debbie Allen and starring actress Christine Baranski...
TV & VideosHBO Watch

HBO Content Nominated for 130 Primetime Emmy Awards

HBO is known for providing audiences with quality entertainment, so it’s no surprise that the network always does quite well at the Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Last year, HBO won more Emmy Awards than any other network, bringing home 30 trophies for outstanding contributions to the television industry. It looks like more awards are in HBO’s future. This year marks the nineteenth time that HBO received more nominations than any other television network for shows like Lovecraft Country and Mare of Easttown. HBO Max, HBO’s new(ish) streaming service, helped HBO amass nominations with offerings exclusive to the site like The Flight Attendant and Raised By Wolves. Together, HBO and HBO Max garnered 130 Emmy nominations– not too shabby!
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Houston Entertainers Top the List for 2021 Emmy Nominations

THE Covid-19 PANDEMIC wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry—cinemas closed their doors and live theater was brought to an abrupt halt. Now with the increase in vaccinations across the country, live entertainment has an opportunity at redemption. The 73rd Emmy Awards are on the horizon, and the Academy released its...
TV SeriesPopculture

Controversial Netflix Reality Show Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination

A Netflix reality show once described as a "cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, and classism" has earned itself an Emmy nomination. When the 73rd Emmy Award nominees were unveiled Tuesday, Indian Matchmaking was on the list. The series follows elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides single millennials from Houston to Chicago to Mumbai towards successful arranged marriages.
TV & VideosSFGate

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves, Oscar Sharp Team for HBO Max Fantastical Medical Drama

Damon Lindelof (“The Leftovers”), Matt Reeves (“The Batman”) and Oscar Sharp — who co-created the first film with a script entirely written by AI (“Sunspring”) — are teaming up to develop a fantastical medical drama for HBO Max. The magical-realist original series, titled “The Human Conditions,” follows a young British doctor that must treat impossible illnesses (and the emotional issues that underlie them). The show hails from Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production banner, Warner Bros. Television and Brightstar.
TV & VideosIndiewire

The Television Academy’s ‘Hamilton’ Problem — TV Podcast

The video above was produced by IndieWire’s Creative Producer Leonardo Adrian Garcia. Once upon a not insignificant amount of time, some very talented people performed in a Broadway musical and some other talented people filmed it. The show itself was extremely popular at the time, then 15 months into its ongoing (give or take a pandemic) original run. So popular in fact, less than a week before the three nights over which the event was filmed, the show won 11 — eleven — Tony Awards, the second-most of any Broadway production of all time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy