Aidy Bryant isn’t quite planning a wild party to celebrate her 2021 Emmy nominations

For a while now, TikTok has been the breeding ground for dance crazes, celebrity rumors and lifestyle advice, and isn't exactly known as the premiere place for older generations to strut their stuff. But as it goes for every generation, today’s dads are doing the most to connect with their children and grandchildren, regardless of things like shame and more shame. Accordingly, Shameless star William H. Macy isn’t immune to this mindset, and to celebrate his latest Emmy nomination for Frank Gallagher's last hurrah, the actor wanted to celebrate the achievement in his way. So naturally (or not), he did it with TikTok and Megan Thee Stallion.