The St. Louis Cardinals (49-48) will clash with the Cincinnati Reds (49-47) in a three-game weekend showdown at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. St. Louis just won a four-game series over the Chicago Cubs with a 3-1 standing after splitting the first two sets at 8-3 on Monday and 6-7 on Tuesday. The Cardinals also beat the Cubs in the remaining sets at 3-2 on Wednesday and another 3-2 on Thursday. The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game weekend tournament to start on Friday. Last time out, starter Kwang Hyun Kim improved to 6-5 this season after giving away two runs on two hits but struck out seven Chicago batters in 6.0 innings pitched resulting in a victory. Pitcher Alex Reyes recorded his 23rd save of the year in the winning effort for the Cardinals.