Week of July 5 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today Split First Place
Good Morning America averaged the most total viewers, while NBC’s Today show averaged the most viewers in the key A25-54 demo during the week of July 5. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC’s morning show averaged 3.23 million total viewers, and 762,000 adults 25-54 for each first-run broadcast this past week. Relative to the prior week (June 28), that’s a -1% decline in total viewers, but flat among adults 25-54. Compared to the same week one year ago, GMA shed -4% of its average total audience and -16% of its adults 25-54 audience.www.adweek.com
Comments / 0