Week of July 5 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today Split First Place

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning America averaged the most total viewers, while NBC’s Today show averaged the most viewers in the key A25-54 demo during the week of July 5. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC’s morning show averaged 3.23 million total viewers, and 762,000 adults 25-54 for each first-run broadcast this past week. Relative to the prior week (June 28), that’s a -1% decline in total viewers, but flat among adults 25-54. Compared to the same week one year ago, GMA shed -4% of its average total audience and -16% of its adults 25-54 audience.

